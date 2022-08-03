Senior iOS Developer LWG2150 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior iOS Developer to join their team on a contract working from Midrand office / onsite for a long-term contract until Dec 2024 (Renewable). CV to [Email Address Removed]
Purpose of the role:
- Assist with the Development of the Customer Touchpoint – Retail System
Projects & Maintenance:
- Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead or Product owner.
- Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
Tech Stack:
- Minimum of 5 years of working experience in building native iOS applications.
- Building native iOS applications in Swift that:
- Have multiple screens
- Handle login and authentication
- Integrate with Rest APIs using JSON and other media types (images and video)
- Control video playback
- Display alerts
- Accepts keyboard input and can limit the maximum number of characters
- Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired
- Work on iPhone and iPad
- Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
- Uses customized UI controls
- Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs
- Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages
- Work in an online/offline mode
The candidate should:
- Be able to showcase actual apps that the candidate has developed
- Have experience using GIT
- Build for iPhone and iPad targets
- Know how to deploy mobile applications
- Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements
- Be able to write unit tests
- Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)