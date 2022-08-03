Senior iOS Developer LWG2150 at Mediro ICT

Aug 3, 2022

Purpose of the role:

  • Assist with the Development of the Customer Touchpoint – Retail System

Projects & Maintenance:

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Lead or Product owner.
  • Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience

Tech Stack:

  • Minimum of 5 years of working experience in building native iOS applications.
  • Building native iOS applications in Swift that:
    • Have multiple screens
    • Handle login and authentication
    • Integrate with Rest APIs using JSON and other media types (images and video)
    • Control video playback
    • Display alerts
  • Accepts keyboard input and can limit the maximum number of characters
  • Stores/caches large files and can retrieve and delete them when expired
  • Work on iPhone and iPad
  • Adjust for portrait and landscape orientation using auto layout
  • Uses customized UI controls
  • Interprets pinch & zoom touch inputs
  • Displays labels, values, and images in multiple languages
  • Work in an online/offline mode

The candidate should:

  • Be able to showcase actual apps that the candidate has developed
  • Have experience using GIT
  • Build for iPhone and iPad targets
  • Know how to deploy mobile applications
  • Be able to reasonably estimate effort and time on given requirements
  • Be able to write unit tests
  • Write code that is commented and maintainable (good coding practice)

