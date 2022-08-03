Software Architect – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)

* Assist the Business Analyst to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

* Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing

* Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns and principles

Experience & Qualifications

Minimum:

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* A relevant Information Technology qualification

* At least 7 years’ experience in Systems Development

Ideal:

* At least 3 years’ experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels

* AWS Cloud experience

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

* Systems analysis and design

* UML or equivalent modelling language

* Technical Test Plan Design

* API Design

* IT systems development processes

* Application development

* Standards and governance

* Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Communication

* Communication skills (written and verbal) in English

* Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

* Negotiation and influencing

* Facilitation

* Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude

* Willingness to take ownership and accountability

* Sense of urgency (commitment)

* Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills

* Attention to detail

* Adaptability to change

* Business acumen

* Process and organisational thinking

Time management

* Planning and organizing skills

* Project Management skills

* Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

Micro Services

AWS

