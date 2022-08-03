Software Engineer / Developer -G2176 at Mediro ICT

Would you like to work from home and only occasionally grace the modern state-of-the-art offices with you presence?
Is a good work-life balance on the top of your list?
How about an opportunity to work closely with groundbreaking next-generation Technology specialists in Europe?
If you are currently responsible for Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms, then this opportunity might be just what you have been waiting for!
Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)
- Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms
- Proactive Monitoring of services and infrastructure
- Owning the Customer Experience (close collaboration with business departments)
- Co-ordinate with other interface partners for Integration requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational documentation
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and operational environments
- Planning and monitoring
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solutions
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant IT / Business degree or Equivalent experience
- Minimum 6 years experience in Development as a Software Engineer
- Some experience in Operations would be an added advantage
Languages:
- Python application development skills
Technologies:
- Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)
- Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts
Working Mode / Mindset:
- Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)
- Test Automation
- DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)
Beneficial:
- Experience with Java, SQL, SQL Script
- Any Experience with Foundry
- General Knowledge about Data Platforms
- Experience in working with REST APIs
- Experience with architecting/supporting Cloud applications (preferably AWS)
- Understanding of Data Pipelines / ETL / BI Tools