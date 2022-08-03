Software Engineer / Developer -G2176 at Mediro ICT

Would you like to work from home and only occasionally grace the modern state-of-the-art offices with you presence?

Is a good work-life balance on the top of your list?

How about an opportunity to work closely with groundbreaking next-generation Technology specialists in Europe?

If you are currently responsible for Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms, then this opportunity might be just what you have been waiting for!

Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, interfaces, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure)

Architecting / Development of Integration Solutions with Cloud Data Platforms

Proactive Monitoring of services and infrastructure

Owning the Customer Experience (close collaboration with business departments)

Co-ordinate with other interface partners for Integration requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational documentation

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and operational environments

Planning and monitoring

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solutions

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT / Business degree or Equivalent experience

Minimum 6 years experience in Development as a Software Engineer

Some experience in Operations would be an added advantage

Languages:

Python application development skills

Technologies:

Experience in working with AWS services (Lambda, EC2, IAM, S3, Step Functions, Fargate, Batch, Code Pipeline)

Familiar with Terraform and Infrastructure-as-Code concepts

Working Mode / Mindset:

Agile Development (Scrum, Jira, Confluence)

Test Automation

DevOps / CI/CD mentality (continuous integration / continuous deployment)

Beneficial:

Experience with Java, SQL, SQL Script

Any Experience with Foundry

General Knowledge about Data Platforms

Experience in working with REST APIs

Experience with architecting/supporting Cloud applications (preferably AWS)

Understanding of Data Pipelines / ETL / BI Tools

