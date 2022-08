Systems Specialist VM & Storage

We have a Systems Specialist VM & Storage role available. The successful candidate should have OS, VMWare, HyperV, AD, Exchange, O365 and relevant IT experience.

Onsite work model

Location preference – Sandton

Desired Skills:

OS

VMWare

HyperV

AD

Exchange

O365

