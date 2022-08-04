Agile Master Finance and Governance at Sabenza IT

Aug 4, 2022

We have a challenging yet exciting venture within the Finance and Governance division with one of our booming client in the automotive environment in Gauteng. This is a hybrid work model

Essential skills required for role:

  • Business Administration
  • Financial Management
  • Quality Assurance and compliance
  • High attention to detail
  • Advanced knowledge of Agile principles and frameworks
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • High energy personality, taking ownership and driving topics owned with commitment
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills in English
  • Well experienced in effective relationship management and diverse stakeholder engagement
  • Ability to work closely with all levels from Junior to Senior Management
  • Strong organisational and planning skills
  • Excellent Microsoft Office skills
  • Advanced Jira and Confluence skills

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Is responsible for the delivery of high-quality outcomes of complex and business critical activities
  • Anticipates and integrates customer needs, strategic goals, and financial objectives
  • Builds and maintains strategic partnerships with key decision makers internally and externally
  • Is responsible for delivery of assigned tasks in the following fields:
  • Business / Financial Management
  • Offer planning guidance
  • Offer Process (Creation, QA and Budget management)
  • Pipeline & Financial Reporting
  • PCAS & PTAS admin
  • Methodologies & Compliance
  • Supporting the implementation of ISO standards (Product focus)
  • IT-Processes compliance checks
  • Product Depot QA
  • IT-ICS. Next Controls checks
  • Agile Maturity measures tracking
  • ATC Setup & Guidance (Jira & Confluence)
  • YPA compliance checks
  • AWM Role allocations and fulfilment checks
  • Supports the Management team and Head of Business Management and Methodologies in Finance and Product-specific tasks e.g., presentations and reports.
  • On boarding of new Agile Masters. (Tools, templates, and procedures)
  • Assists the Methodologies & Governance team by monitoring, inspecting, and highlighting areas of non-compliance regarding all aspects of the BMW Agile Working Model in their respective departments.
  • Assists Delivery Managers / Agile Masters with offer compilation, resource planning, and pipeline management.

Qualifications required:

  • Scrum Master Certification (Scrum Alliance or [URL Removed]
  • Business Administration relevant qualification
  • Minimum 5+ years Business Administration

