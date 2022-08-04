Agile Master Finance and Governance at Sabenza IT

We have a challenging yet exciting venture within the Finance and Governance division with one of our booming client in the automotive environment in Gauteng. This is a hybrid work model

Essential skills required for role:

Business Administration

Financial Management

Quality Assurance and compliance

High attention to detail

Advanced knowledge of Agile principles and frameworks

Multi-tasking skills

High energy personality, taking ownership and driving topics owned with commitment

Excellent communication and presentation skills in English

Well experienced in effective relationship management and diverse stakeholder engagement

Ability to work closely with all levels from Junior to Senior Management

Strong organisational and planning skills

Excellent Microsoft Office skills

Advanced Jira and Confluence skills

Duties and responsibilities:

Is responsible for the delivery of high-quality outcomes of complex and business critical activities

Anticipates and integrates customer needs, strategic goals, and financial objectives

Builds and maintains strategic partnerships with key decision makers internally and externally

Is responsible for delivery of assigned tasks in the following fields:

Business / Financial Management

Offer planning guidance

Offer Process (Creation, QA and Budget management)

Pipeline & Financial Reporting

PCAS & PTAS admin

Methodologies & Compliance

Supporting the implementation of ISO standards (Product focus)

IT-Processes compliance checks

Product Depot QA

IT-ICS. Next Controls checks

Agile Maturity measures tracking

ATC Setup & Guidance (Jira & Confluence)

YPA compliance checks

AWM Role allocations and fulfilment checks

Supports the Management team and Head of Business Management and Methodologies in Finance and Product-specific tasks e.g., presentations and reports.

On boarding of new Agile Masters. (Tools, templates, and procedures)

Assists the Methodologies & Governance team by monitoring, inspecting, and highlighting areas of non-compliance regarding all aspects of the BMW Agile Working Model in their respective departments.

Assists Delivery Managers / Agile Masters with offer compilation, resource planning, and pipeline management.

Qualifications required:

Scrum Master Certification (Scrum Alliance or [URL Removed]

Business Administration relevant qualification

Minimum 5+ years Business Administration

Let’s get those applications across and start paving the road of success for yourself !

