Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 4, 2022

Please note: This is a fully remote position, but there are offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg if you want to hang with the team on occassion.

Benefits: R15 000 p/a learning budget, performance bonus, 20 days annual leave, study leave, laptop.

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to real world data generated by their international clients.

They’re now looking for a senior Data Scientist who enjoys being an experimentalist to join their teams, and translate real world questions into tractable problems for modelling.

You have a deep interest in delivering tools that help decision-makers navigate complex environments. You’re adaptable, solutions-driven, have the ability to consult with clients and a deep passion for data science.

You have a mix of the following:

  • A strong degree in either physics, mathematics or statistics
  • Solid experience in a consulting environment
  • You are technically inclined
  • Depth of experience with and fluency in Python machine learning ecosystem
  • A willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena
  • The drive to learn and build things outside of your formal education or employment
  • Adaptability and the ability to translate problems into tangible solutions

Desired Skills:

  • python
  • Machine Learning
  • Consulting
  • solutions-driven
  • adaptable
  • data science
  • data scientist

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R15 000 learning budget
  • performance bonus
  • 20 days annual leave
  • study leave
  • fully remote work
  • laptop

