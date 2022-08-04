Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Please note: This is a fully remote position, but there are offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg if you want to hang with the team on occassion.

Benefits: R15 000 p/a learning budget, performance bonus, 20 days annual leave, study leave, laptop.

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to real world data generated by their international clients.

They’re now looking for a senior Data Scientist who enjoys being an experimentalist to join their teams, and translate real world questions into tractable problems for modelling.

You have a deep interest in delivering tools that help decision-makers navigate complex environments. You’re adaptable, solutions-driven, have the ability to consult with clients and a deep passion for data science.

You have a mix of the following:

A strong degree in either physics, mathematics or statistics

Solid experience in a consulting environment

You are technically inclined

Depth of experience with and fluency in Python machine learning ecosystem

A willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena

The drive to learn and build things outside of your formal education or employment

Adaptability and the ability to translate problems into tangible solutions

Desired Skills:

python

Machine Learning

Consulting

solutions-driven

adaptable

data science

data scientist

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

R15 000 learning budget

performance bonus

20 days annual leave

study leave

fully remote work

laptop

