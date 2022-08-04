IT Auditor – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 4, 2022

Our client, a leader in the retail, manufacturing and industrial sectors, is looking for an IT Auditor to join their innovative and forward thinking Internal Audit team.
Role description

  • The position will be reporting to the Internal Audit Manager.

  • The main focus of the role, initially, will be to assess and address the cyber and information security risks in the division.

  • The secondary role, that may become primary as the cyber environment stabilises, is to assist the IA team in developing digital and continuous auditing strategies through data analytics and scripting.

  • The ideal candidate has the following characteristics: Confident personality, academically strong, potential to learn, able to think out the box, self-starter and takes initiative

Required Skills/ Knowledge/Experience

  • Extensive Cyber Security knowledge and experience

  • OWASP requirements and implementation

  • Active Directory and GPOs

  • WordPress

  • SQL Hardening

  • Understanding of structured programming or scripting

  • Understanding of IT governance and risk (Cobit)

  • Financial systems and intermediate level accounting

  • Advanced SQL Scripting

  • Basic Python

  • Business continuity management

  • Cloud computing

  • Data analytics

  • Data protection

  • IT and internal audit standards (IPPF)

  • IT general controls

  • Security controls frameworks

  • Experience working with hardening standards for switches, routers, firewalls, access points, Windows PCs, Windows Servers, and Linux Servers

  • Knowledge of Web filters, IPS/IDS devices, SIEM, and Endpoint Protection solutions

  • Experience with Office 365 administration, including Email and SharePoint security

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in information systems, computer science, accounting or related field

  • CISSP- Certified Information Systems Security Professional OR;

  • CISSP-ISSMP Information Systems Security Management Professional OR;

  • CISM Certified Information Security Manager OR;

  • CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor or other equivalents

Role requirements

  • Assess Cyber Security risks and vulnerabilities for each Business Unit/IT environment

  • Identify and clearly articulate the root cause of issues identified and impact thereof, and recommend changes to business processes that will address the IT and Project control weaknesses.

  • Monitor the findings raised by the Robotic IT controls auditing tool (ALICE) and ensure that findings are appropriately addressed by management

  • Auditing Privileged Account management

  • Evaluate IT areas such as information security, operations management, and disaster recovery procedures related to the IT application controls to be reviewed.

  • Provide clear and sufficient audit evidence to support recommendations and audit opinion.

  • Identify opportunities to improve the IT internal control environment and project management processes.

  • Assist the Internal Audit Manager with other operational and reporting activities as required.

  • Assist business units with system conversions

  • Identify opportunities for innovation in audit as well as client processes, and develop practical solutions to implement innovative practices.

  • Maintenance of an IT audit risk universe per business unit.

  • Preparation of the annual IT audit plan per business unit, taking into account strategic plans and emerging risks.

  • Develop data analytics techniques to create internal audit efficiencies

  • SQL Scripting to create digitalised internal audit procedures and support the digitalisation and continuous audit strategy and implementation

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Auditing
  • Cyber Security
  • CISSP
  • ALICE
  • SQL
  • information security

Learn more/Apply for this position