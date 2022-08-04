IT Auditor – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, a leader in the retail, manufacturing and industrial sectors, is looking for an IT Auditor to join their innovative and forward thinking Internal Audit team.

Role description



The position will be reporting to the Internal Audit Manager.

The main focus of the role, initially, will be to assess and address the cyber and information security risks in the division.

The secondary role, that may become primary as the cyber environment stabilises, is to assist the IA team in developing digital and continuous auditing strategies through data analytics and scripting.

The ideal candidate has the following characteristics: Confident personality, academically strong, potential to learn, able to think out the box, self-starter and takes initiative

Required Skills/ Knowledge/Experience



Extensive Cyber Security knowledge and experience

OWASP requirements and implementation

Active Directory and GPOs

WordPress

SQL Hardening

Understanding of structured programming or scripting

Understanding of IT governance and risk (Cobit)

Financial systems and intermediate level accounting

Advanced SQL Scripting

Basic Python

Business continuity management

Cloud computing

Data analytics

Data protection

IT and internal audit standards (IPPF)

IT general controls

Security controls frameworks

Experience working with hardening standards for switches, routers, firewalls, access points, Windows PCs, Windows Servers, and Linux Servers

Knowledge of Web filters, IPS/IDS devices, SIEM, and Endpoint Protection solutions

Experience with Office 365 administration, including Email and SharePoint security

Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree in information systems, computer science, accounting or related field

CISSP- Certified Information Systems Security Professional OR;

CISSP-ISSMP Information Systems Security Management Professional OR;

CISM Certified Information Security Manager OR;

CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor or other equivalents

Role requirements



Assess Cyber Security risks and vulnerabilities for each Business Unit/IT environment

Identify and clearly articulate the root cause of issues identified and impact thereof, and recommend changes to business processes that will address the IT and Project control weaknesses.

Monitor the findings raised by the Robotic IT controls auditing tool (ALICE) and ensure that findings are appropriately addressed by management

Auditing Privileged Account management

Evaluate IT areas such as information security, operations management, and disaster recovery procedures related to the IT application controls to be reviewed.

Provide clear and sufficient audit evidence to support recommendations and audit opinion.

Identify opportunities to improve the IT internal control environment and project management processes.

Assist the Internal Audit Manager with other operational and reporting activities as required.

Assist business units with system conversions

Identify opportunities for innovation in audit as well as client processes, and develop practical solutions to implement innovative practices.

Maintenance of an IT audit risk universe per business unit.

Preparation of the annual IT audit plan per business unit, taking into account strategic plans and emerging risks.

Develop data analytics techniques to create internal audit efficiencies

SQL Scripting to create digitalised internal audit procedures and support the digitalisation and continuous audit strategy and implementation

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Auditing

Cyber Security

CISSP

ALICE

SQL

information security

Learn more/Apply for this position