IT Auditor – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, a leader in the retail, manufacturing and industrial sectors, is looking for an IT Auditor to join their innovative and forward thinking Internal Audit team.
Role description
- The position will be reporting to the Internal Audit Manager.
- The main focus of the role, initially, will be to assess and address the cyber and information security risks in the division.
- The secondary role, that may become primary as the cyber environment stabilises, is to assist the IA team in developing digital and continuous auditing strategies through data analytics and scripting.
- The ideal candidate has the following characteristics: Confident personality, academically strong, potential to learn, able to think out the box, self-starter and takes initiative
Required Skills/ Knowledge/Experience
- Extensive Cyber Security knowledge and experience
- OWASP requirements and implementation
- Active Directory and GPOs
- WordPress
- SQL Hardening
- Understanding of structured programming or scripting
- Understanding of IT governance and risk (Cobit)
- Financial systems and intermediate level accounting
- Advanced SQL Scripting
- Basic Python
- Business continuity management
- Cloud computing
- Data analytics
- Data protection
- IT and internal audit standards (IPPF)
- IT general controls
- Security controls frameworks
- Experience working with hardening standards for switches, routers, firewalls, access points, Windows PCs, Windows Servers, and Linux Servers
- Knowledge of Web filters, IPS/IDS devices, SIEM, and Endpoint Protection solutions
- Experience with Office 365 administration, including Email and SharePoint security
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in information systems, computer science, accounting or related field
- CISSP- Certified Information Systems Security Professional OR;
- CISSP-ISSMP Information Systems Security Management Professional OR;
- CISM Certified Information Security Manager OR;
- CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor or other equivalents
Role requirements
- Assess Cyber Security risks and vulnerabilities for each Business Unit/IT environment
- Identify and clearly articulate the root cause of issues identified and impact thereof, and recommend changes to business processes that will address the IT and Project control weaknesses.
- Monitor the findings raised by the Robotic IT controls auditing tool (ALICE) and ensure that findings are appropriately addressed by management
- Auditing Privileged Account management
- Evaluate IT areas such as information security, operations management, and disaster recovery procedures related to the IT application controls to be reviewed.
- Provide clear and sufficient audit evidence to support recommendations and audit opinion.
- Identify opportunities to improve the IT internal control environment and project management processes.
- Assist the Internal Audit Manager with other operational and reporting activities as required.
- Assist business units with system conversions
- Identify opportunities for innovation in audit as well as client processes, and develop practical solutions to implement innovative practices.
- Maintenance of an IT audit risk universe per business unit.
- Preparation of the annual IT audit plan per business unit, taking into account strategic plans and emerging risks.
- Develop data analytics techniques to create internal audit efficiencies
- SQL Scripting to create digitalised internal audit procedures and support the digitalisation and continuous audit strategy and implementation
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Auditing
- Cyber Security
- CISSP
- ALICE
- SQL
- information security