Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD1 Level)

Aug 4, 2022

Our client is looking for a Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD1 Level)

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an

Experience, Skills & Knowledge

  • At least 1 year work experience

  • Good experience doing C#.NET development

  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge

  • Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)

  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice

  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)

  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous

  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

  • .Net Core will be advantageous

  • Restful service experience beneficial

Overview of the position

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Primary purpose of the position

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud

  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions

  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

  • Fellow Colleagues

  • Other Teams

  • Team Leads

  • Managers

  • Executives

  • Clients

Special Requirements

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

  • Must have own and reliable transport

Personal Attributes

  • High level of personal integrity and

  • Accountability and ownership

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills

  • Good verbal and written communication skills

  • Stress management skills

  • Time management skills

  • Target orientated

  • Decision-making skills

  • Problem solving skills

  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

  • Focused

  • Dedicated

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server
  • Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD1 Level)
  • C#.NET

Learn more/Apply for this position