Our client is looking for a Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD1 Level)
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an
Experience, Skills & Knowledge
- At least 1 year work experience
- Good experience doing C#.NET development
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge
- Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .Net Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Overview of the position
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company
Primary purpose of the position
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:
- Fellow Colleagues
- Other Teams
- Team Leads
- Managers
- Executives
- Clients
Special Requirements
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport
Personal Attributes
- High level of personal integrity and
- Accountability and ownership
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server
- Junior C# Cloud Software Developer (SD1 Level)
- C#.NET