.NET Core C# Developers

Our client is looking for a .Net Core Developer to work in their organisation

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Minimum Education

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.

Knowledge, skills and experience

Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience

Experience doing C# .NET Core development

.NET framework knowledge

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice

Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

Experience in test driven development (TDD)

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

Restful service experience beneficial

Primary purpose of the position

Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Overview of the position

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

Fellow Colleagues & departments

Team leaders

Managers

Executives

Clients

Personal Attributes

Growth Mind-set

High level of personal integrity and ethics

Accountability and ownership mentality

Must have good administrative and analytical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Stress management skills

Time management skills

Decision-making skills

Problem solving skills

Focused

Dedicated

Desired Skills:

.NET Core C# Developers

ASP.NET MVC

Web API

WCF

• DevSecOps CI/CD

