Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Westgate

Senior Software Developers – Cape Town The main purpose of these roles are as follows: The Senior Software Developers are part of a development team building the MeerKAT, MeerKAT Ex-tension and the Square Kilometre (SKA) telescopes’ Science Data Processors. Senior software devel-opers research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and op-erating systems, and design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet these require-ments. They may be expected to guide and work with more junior team members to accomplish their tasks. Key Requirements Minimum education requirements

– B. Eng. / B. Sc. / B. Tech. or higher in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or Electrical En-gineering or related field Minimum work experience

– 7 years’ experience, in a combination of further (post-graduate) education and work experience.

– Experience developing software and systems in Python, or other imperative languages

– Experience in systems analysis and engineering

– Experience working with formal project management and agile practices and methods

– Experience working with data processing or backend systems

– Knowledge, experience or specialization in implementing specialist technology and computing modules, e. g. security, networking, identity and access management, file management systems, large scale computing and storage, etc.

– Experience integrating and configuring various software technologies and infrastructure

– Experience in technology research, technology development and maturation towards production readiness

– Knowledge, experience or specialization in some computing concepts such as computing theory, data science, architecture, algorithms and patterns, parallel computing, computer systems optimi-zation, etc. Duties includes but not limited to:

– Develop, test, and maintain SDP system and its components

– Participate in the documentation and refinement of system requirements, design and imple-mentation solutions

– Research, innovation and continuous skills and insight development

– SDP system quality assurance and control

– Support deployment of releases and fixes.

– Support the SDP’s compute infrastructure requirements

– Contact with other areas of the organization to develop new/improved processes and sup-porting systems.

– Participate in project management and systems engineering activities.

– Mentorship, development and guidance of new members Additional notes

– A post-graduate degree or equivalent qualification in computer engineering, computer science, electrical engineering or related fields

– Demonstrated domain and technology knowledge, expertise, specialization or thought leadership in computing, systems design, architecture or implementation. This can be demonstrated through certification, higher research-focused qualifications, or record of delivery of dynamic solutions, or-ganizing or leading contribution in the technology or innovation community

– Ability to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to other team members

– Ability to mentor, guide and further develop junior team members

– A clear and methodical approach to problem solving

– A high attention to detail, excellent organization skills

– Good communication skills, written and verbal

– Eagerness to learn new things or self-development The experience has to be in most of:

– Software analysis, design & engineering, acquisition and development

– Software testing, qualification, verification and architectural acceptance DevOps

– Infrastructure integration and operations

– Production and operations

– Technology research, design, engineering and implementation

