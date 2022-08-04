Test Analyst

12 months extendable contract
Experience:

  • 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
  • 5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting
    on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Experience in data validation.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.
  • Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.
  • The following will be an added advantage:
  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
  • Automation Testing
    Competencies:
  • Conceptual thinking.
  • Passion for testing.
  • Attention to detail.

Qualifications/ Certification:
– Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
– ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analysis
  • ISTQB
  • Test Cases
  • Test Scripts
  • Test Execution
  • Integration Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

