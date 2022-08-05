Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Facilitate the full lifecycle of a strategic project via the Company’s Transition Value Chain.

Qualifications and Experience:

An appropriate university degree with preference for a BSc, BSc(Eng), BSc (Comp Science) or BCom (Informatics)

3 Years’ work experience in the Retail or Contact Centre Industry

3- 5 Years business analysis/business consulting experience

Lean and/or Six Sigma experience and accreditation advantageous

Knowledge:

MS Office proficiency

Knowledge and understanding of project management principles

Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques, and use of software

In–depth knowledge of Company policies, practices, processes, and systems

Understanding of the Company operating model

Express and implied ethical responsibilities

Key Responsibilities:

Initiate and execute Project Establishment Initiation Activities

Business Problem Statement documented

Presentation/positioning of problem statement to exco for approval and prioritization

Contribute at a high level in providing expertise in defining the best solution options for any given opportunity

Perform first assessment of project ideas as input for the group’s digital project grooming and management process

Ensure that the definition of the project scope and all other documentation needed in the Project Concept and/or Project Charter document/s is obtained by facilitating a project definition workshop.

Provide advice, investigating, estimating, and calculating costs, timelines, resources and plans for the composition and approval of the project stage business cases.

Create and present business proposals to senior management in order to attain approval and prioritization.

Evaluate and ascertain the KPIs affected and Business Value and advise Senior Management on the improvements expected as a result of the proposed change/s.

Gather and document business requirements

Business Requirement Document (BRD) drafted and approved

Risk analysis concluded and documented

External vendor evaluated, identified, and appointed

Investigate and perform a business needs analysis, by interviewing the product or business process owners, to determine business requirements and identify alternatives and or solutions to achieve these requirements and ensure that the project is suitably defined, designed and implemented.

Identify project risks either by consultation with key stakeholders and/or a risk assessment workshop and develop mitigating action plans in agreement with the Project Sponsor/Project Owner, thereafter, document such risks and actions in the project risk register for ongoing monitoring.

Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented, circulated and signed off by the relevant stakeholders for use in defining and designing the project.

Source, evaluate and make recommendations on any external vendors which may be required to assist in the development and / or implementation of the project.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Contact centre

Business analyst

