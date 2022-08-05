Intermediate Software Engineer (SDE II) – Western Cape Salt River

Your responsibilities will include:

? Completing tasks individually & with support from the team as well as participating in group tasks.

? Taking ownership of the work assigned and participating in all aspects of its lifecycle, from design to running in production.

? Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thus required to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.

? Considering the customer experience in the work you do and always doing what’sbest for the customer.

? Thinking deeply about decisions without being indecisive. You will need to be the type of person who has an intrinsic need to understand why things are the waythey are.

? Being part of on-call rotation. You will work on repaying technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur. You wlll be required to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production operations for technical support.

? Participating in software and broader architecture design.

? Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for colleagues as well assubmitting your code for review by others and accepting their feedback generously.

? Communicating blockers early and asking for help when needed.

? Accepting feedback willingly and sharing your knowledge freely.

? Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in company’s CI/CD pipelines.

Desired Skills:

Code in Java or Python

AWS Cloud

Dev Ops (Teraform)

Cotlin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

One of the fast-growing South African fintech company that enables seamless and innovative end-to-end customer onboardingservices that drive conversion rates, prevent fraud, reduce risk and costs.

The company provides automated and easy to implement solutions that fully onboard a new customerin under two minutes.

Locations. Cape Town & Johannesburg.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid working environment

Learn more/Apply for this position