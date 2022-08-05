IT Support Manager at Transaction Capital Recoveries

We are a JSE-listed company looking for an IT Support Manager. The information technology (IT) Support Manager is responsible for the management and control of an organization’s IT assets. His/her job description entails maintaining the list of assigned equipment. He/she manages the organization’s software needs, including carrying out installation of necessary software, as well as the safe protection of the IT base of the company by installing necessary protection tools, such as the Anti-virus software and other software needs. The manager’s role is to ensure that all necessary mechanisms and inventories are in place for the smooth running of the organization’s system.
Key Performance Areas
- Responsible for the management of the company’s Internet and information technologies (IT) assets
- Maintenance of all information technology equipment
- Manage the company’s system firewall protection applications or software
- Make mechanism for the protection of the company’s system
- Hire, develop, mentor, and train the IT staff
- Account for backup of systems and all data
- Offer training to staff of the organization and its clients
- Responsible for the management of the organization’s email accounts
- Make effort for effective safety protocols
- Make recommendations for the improvement of the company’s IT department
- Maintain right working attitude with other IT staff
- Respond to clients’ questions on IT
- Handle the organization’s hosting information
- Continuously seek improvement of the IT sections
- Stay informed of development in the IT world
- Network computers in various departments when needed
- Responsible for the installation and configuration of software on computer systems
- Handle diagnosis and troubleshooting of computers to discover and solve hardware and software faults
- Handle logging of queries for both customers and employees
- Responsible for analyzing call log to discover trending matters and issues.
Minimum requirements: (Qualifications, Experience and skills)
- Degree in IT and System Technology field or its equivalent
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in heading IT section of an organization
- Ability to attend to detail and respond swiftly to work demand
- Good written and verbal communications skills
- Ability to identify and resolve issues regarding IT in a manner that is timely
- Proficiency in Internet Languages,
- Proficiency in management of people and team development
- Ability to stay connected with the reality and updates on IT
- Proficiency in gathering and analyzing information
- Passionate about technologies.
Please note:
Thursday 11 August 2022 (Closing date).
Desired Skills:
- Service Desk Management
- People Management
- Technology
About The Employer:
Transaction Capital Recoveries (TCR), a subsidiary of JSE listed Transaction Capital Limited, is a market leader in customer experience and collections solutions offered to a large local and growing international client base.
Employer & Job Benefits:
