IT Support Specialist

Aug 5, 2022

MSP IT Support Specialist

One of our US based MSP clients in IT Services and IT Consulting are looking for a knowledgeable, positive, self-motivated, and energetic Tier 2 + 3 IT support technician to work with them.
Hours are 3pm – 11pm SA time
The technicians support phones, networks, desktops, laptops, servers, Azure, and AWS hosted cloud solutions.
The IT Support Technician is the primary customer facing contact. This customer-focused position works to fully resolve issues efficiently while ensuring the great customer experience. Level 2 + 3 capability is demonstrated by easily accomplishing complex and diverse tasks for their MSP clients.
Duties And Responsibilities:
Specific responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

  • Handle customer support calls and emails with a positive attitude
  • Manage call load to ensure we are exceeding customer expectations and escalate issues as appropriate
  • Provide a great customer experience and improve client relationship with the customer
  • Take ownership of every issue to ensure it is completely resolved
  • Comprehensive notes and documentation for every engagement
  • Customer communication that ensures a high level of satisfaction and appropriate expectations
  • Meet and exceed appropriate productivity levels relative to tasked assignments
  • Focus on continuous improvement and enhancements to their capabilities
  • Flexibility and willingness to solve all IT needs as requested
  • Strong generalized IT skillset: Including Desktop OS, Server OS, and network and Cloud architecture
    Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:
  • Outstanding customer service skills
  • Strong verbal communication and listening skills
  • Working knowledge of IT hardware- desktop, laptops, servers, switches, etc.
  • Experience with desktop operating systems including Microsoft and Mac OS
  • Server OS experience including AD, DNS, DHCP
  • Microsoft 365 Platform / Azure knowledge
  • Knowledge of network theory and architecture
  • Ability to explain technical concepts, terminologies and provide instruction in layman’s terms to individuals or groups
  • Strong documentation skills emphasizing attention to detail
  • Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Steadfast ability to work independently, yet able to work effectively as part of a team
  • Confident with working under limited time constraints and pressure situations
    Experience
  • Required Prior MSP technical role (3+ years)
  • Experience with ConnectWise Manage / Automate
  • Demonstrated success in Information Technology
  • Preferred A+, Net+, and Security+ Certifications
  • Preferred IT Generalized Certification: ex. MCSA
  • Preferred Specialized Certification: ex. CCNA

*Background checks to be done

Desired Skills:

  • MSP
  • ConnectWise
  • MCSA
  • Desktop Application Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

