MSP IT Support Specialist
One of our US based MSP clients in IT Services and IT Consulting are looking for a knowledgeable, positive, self-motivated, and energetic Tier 2 + 3 IT support technician to work with them.
Hours are 3pm – 11pm SA time
The technicians support phones, networks, desktops, laptops, servers, Azure, and AWS hosted cloud solutions.
The IT Support Technician is the primary customer facing contact. This customer-focused position works to fully resolve issues efficiently while ensuring the great customer experience. Level 2 + 3 capability is demonstrated by easily accomplishing complex and diverse tasks for their MSP clients.
Duties And Responsibilities:
Specific responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
- Handle customer support calls and emails with a positive attitude
- Manage call load to ensure we are exceeding customer expectations and escalate issues as appropriate
- Provide a great customer experience and improve client relationship with the customer
- Take ownership of every issue to ensure it is completely resolved
- Comprehensive notes and documentation for every engagement
- Customer communication that ensures a high level of satisfaction and appropriate expectations
- Meet and exceed appropriate productivity levels relative to tasked assignments
- Focus on continuous improvement and enhancements to their capabilities
- Flexibility and willingness to solve all IT needs as requested
- Strong generalized IT skillset: Including Desktop OS, Server OS, and network and Cloud architecture
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:
- Outstanding customer service skills
- Strong verbal communication and listening skills
- Working knowledge of IT hardware- desktop, laptops, servers, switches, etc.
- Experience with desktop operating systems including Microsoft and Mac OS
- Server OS experience including AD, DNS, DHCP
- Microsoft 365 Platform / Azure knowledge
- Knowledge of network theory and architecture
- Ability to explain technical concepts, terminologies and provide instruction in layman’s terms to individuals or groups
- Strong documentation skills emphasizing attention to detail
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Steadfast ability to work independently, yet able to work effectively as part of a team
- Confident with working under limited time constraints and pressure situations
Experience
- Required Prior MSP technical role (3+ years)
- Experience with ConnectWise Manage / Automate
- Demonstrated success in Information Technology
- Preferred A+, Net+, and Security+ Certifications
- Preferred IT Generalized Certification: ex. MCSA
- Preferred Specialized Certification: ex. CCNA
*Background checks to be done
Desired Skills:
- MSP
- ConnectWise
- MCSA
- Desktop Application Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years