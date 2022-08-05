Java Developer Intermediate- JHB North R800 000
Job & Company Description:
My client based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is seeking the expertise of a Java Developer (Intermediate) to join their dynamic team within the Insurance sector.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
- Advantageous Experience
- REST Web services
- JSON
- Business Process Management Tools
- Apache Camel
- Apache Webserver Configuration
- JBOSS Configuration
- CSS
- GIT
- Integrated Build Tools
- HTML 5
- Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry
- Working knowledge of:
- Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
- Formal Java qualification
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more finance jobs, please visit www, [URL Removed] If you wish to send your CV per email forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] and copy the reference number in brackets, i.e. [<<vacancy ref nr>>] in the subject line of your e-mail.
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in finance!
For more information contact:
Yuling Rayners on [Phone Number Removed];
Audit and Finance Specialist.
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- Intermediate
- Insurance