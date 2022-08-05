Java Developer Intermediate

Aug 5, 2022

Java Developer Intermediate- JHB North R800 000
Job & Company Description:
My client based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is seeking the expertise of a Java Developer (Intermediate) to join their dynamic team within the Insurance sector.

Job Experience & Skills Required:
3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

  • Advantageous Experience

    • REST Web services

    • JSON

    • Business Process Management Tools

    • Apache Camel

    • Apache Webserver Configuration

    • JBOSS Configuration

    • CSS

    • GIT

    • Integrated Build Tools

    • HTML 5

    • Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

  • Working knowledge of:

  • Software development within SDLC

  • Unit Testing

  • Data modelling and design of database structures

  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree

  • Formal Java qualification

For more information contact:
Yuling Rayners on [Phone Number Removed];
Audit and Finance Specialist.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • Intermediate
  • Insurance

