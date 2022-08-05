Java Developer Intermediate

Java Developer Intermediate- JHB North R800 000

Job & Company Description:

My client based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is seeking the expertise of a Java Developer (Intermediate) to join their dynamic team within the Insurance sector.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

Advantageous Experience

REST Web services



JSON



Business Process Management Tools



Apache Camel



Apache Webserver Configuration



JBOSS Configuration



CSS



GIT



Integrated Build Tools



HTML 5



Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

Working knowledge of:

Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree

Formal Java qualification

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more finance jobs, please visit www, [URL Removed] If you wish to send your CV per email forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] and copy the reference number in brackets, i.e. [<<vacancy ref nr>>] in the subject line of your e-mail.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in finance!

For more information contact:

Yuling Rayners on [Phone Number Removed];

Audit and Finance Specialist.

Desired Skills:

Java Developer

Intermediate

Insurance

Learn more/Apply for this position