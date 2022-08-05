Java Full Stack Developer

The German Giants are calling in all Full Stack Developers who’s focus is on Java.
One of the leading automotive industry’s wants like-minded enthusiatics Full Stack Developers to join their team.
My client is looking for somone with experience in:
- JavaScript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- UI frameworks
- Angular 9 or higher
- Docker and Kubernetes
You will be tasked with the following:
- Technical refinement of Unity functionality (Sagas, User stories)
- Development of the Unity solution (focus on Quarkus Microservice development) Backend and Frontend (Javascript)
- Development of IaaC Modules for the Unity solution (terraform, terragrunt)
- Development of automated test (TDD approach) for the Unity solution
- Development of the Unity Pipelines (GitHub Action)
- Maintenance of the Unity solution
Lets get you an amazing new venture!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- HTML5
- CSS
- Angular
- Docker
- Kubernetes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years