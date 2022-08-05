Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Network Specialist
Role Purpose:
The network specialist will be responsible for the day-to-day operations in the network space.
Minimum experience and certification requirements.
- Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
- 3 to 5 years in an operational role with a strong background on Cisco administration and equipment
- 3 to 5 years network infrastructure experience
- 3 to 5 years network operations management
- 3 to 5 years vendor management
- 3 to 5 years understanding of Firewall integration into network services
- In depth knowledge of L2 and L3 routing as well as routing protocols with emphasis on OSPF
Responsibilities:
- Day to day Operational administration of network infrastructure, this includes but not limited to.
- Routers, Switches and Wireless infrastructure
- Network and patch rooms and areas (All the company sites)
- Internet Access
- Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure and services
- Local Area Networks (LAN) Infrastructure and services
- DMZ, Firewall, VPN, APN and Proxy infrastructure and services
- Fixed infrastructure (Fibre and Ethernet cabling)
- Ensure system performance and service level agreements (SLA) are achieved.
- Effective monitoring of related infrastructure (Network Operations Centre (NOC) – Outsourced)
- Work with third party service providers to ensure efficient operations.
- Dealing with users and network related calls daily.
- Effective documentation of areas of responsibility.
- Standard operating procedures (SOP) creation and maintenance
- Creation and maintenance of Architectural drawing for all the company installations.
- Creation and maintenance of Logical drawings for all the company related installations within area of responsibility.
- Creation and maintenance of standard operating procedures within area of responsibility.
- Project management within area or responsibility (small network projects)
Other Responsibilities:
- A maintenance weekend is scheduled every 2nd last week of the month, all engineers will be required onsite for specific network maintenance and/or changes.
- National travel to sites is required, flights and accommodation covered by the company
- The company is a 24/7 organization and as such the engineer will be on a standby schedule approximately every 2 weeks in the rotation.
- The network team is a high-performance team and fast paced, you will be required to manage multiple tasks/issues at the same time.
- Must have a can-do attitude
- Must be able to work in a team
- Must be able to self-manage the workload and tasks assigned.
- Must be prepared to work overtime especially when an issue needs to resolve.
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- CISCO
- Network Infrastructure