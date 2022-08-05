Senior Onboarding Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

The Senior Onboarding Project Manager is responsible for leading a team who support client onboarding and client care issues. The person is required to have project and team management, customer facing and stakeholder management experience.
Responsibilities
People
- Manage the training needs, career progression, work and priorities of a team of analysts within agreed parameters in order to support business objectives.
- ?Comfortably manage senior clients on product demonstrations and status updates.
- ?Actively encourage a culture of continuous improvement through new ideas.
- ?Work closely with Management to highlight onboarding and client care issues.
?Process
- Track the status and timelines of all clients from start to finish of each onboarding.
- ?Ensure that all activity reflects a defined process and is undertaken within set parameters.
- ?Demonstrate knowledge of Private funds and their structures in order to onboard new clients in a timely and effective manner.
- ?Support other Senior Analysts as required.
- ?Identify areas for process improvements in order to maximize the efficient processing of all duties.
?System
- Maximize the use of technology in all processes in order to control risk and improve efficiency.
- ?Understand the system design and how it is applied. Suggest technology improvements in pursuit of efficiency.
?Management
- Manage and support a team of on boarding analysts.
- ?Support the measurement and reporting of performance using well considered indicators.
?Candidate Requirements
The successful candidate will have:
- Project Management, ITIL and KYC qualifications are preferred but not essential
- ?Project management and stakeholder management experience would be beneficial
- ?Fluent spoken and written English
- ?Presence and confidence when managing staff
- ?Methodical with an organized and self-starting approach to work
- ?Good working knowledge of Excel and be technology driven
- ?Experience dealing with clients and stakeholders
?Will Also:
- Oversee a competent and knowledgeable team who meet or exceed clear metrics
- ?Continuously improve systems and processes that are understood by all staff
- ?Deliver clear customer onboarding timelines and consistent experiences
About you:
?We are one, global team who live by our culture and demonstrate The clients values in everything we do. We hire people who :
- Work efficiently and accurately within defined processes
- ?Proactively suggest process & system improvements to maximize efficiency
- ?Take initiative and are approachable to all staff
- ?Are excellent communicators, self-starting & capable of work with light supervision
- ?Are competent & knowledgeable team members who understand both system and process
- ?Maintain strong relationships with management, ensuring discretion is adhered to at all times
Desired Skills:
- KYC
- ITIL
- support