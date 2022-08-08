Analytics Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Core responsibilities include:

· Facilitate the development of a business case by working with analytical product owners

· Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

· Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications (PRS)

· Demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

· Propose solutions by reviewing the approved CRS and PRS

· Assist project manager’s and owners by updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)

· Ensure testing of solutions by applying the test basket

· Update and publish release notes related to changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live

· Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues

· Document the SLA

· Participate in internal delivery forums

Behavioural Skills :

· Communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders

· Ability to work cohesively in a team environment

· High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive

· Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement

· Ability to take feedback and constructive criticism to drive improved delivery solutions

· Ability to problem-solve and execute solutions

An understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is preferred with respect to the following topics:

· Understanding of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.

· Understanding of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

· Understanding of data science in the healthcare space

· Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

· Understanding of fraud and operations environment

Additionally, the following technical skills are core to the role:

· Understanding of analytical and solution architecture on cloud.

· Business/process mapping

Qualifications :

Informatics or relevant degree, or similar (Honours degree preferred).

Experience in healthcare technology is preferred

Desired Skills:

Understanding of CRS

Business Analysis

Analytics

SLA

GUI Prototypes

Conducting PIR

PRS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

