Analytics Business Analyst at Reverside

Core responsibilities include:
· Facilitate the development of a business case by working with analytical product owners
· Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)
· Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications (PRS)
· Demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs
· Propose solutions by reviewing the approved CRS and PRS
· Assist project manager’s and owners by updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)
· Ensure testing of solutions by applying the test basket
· Update and publish release notes related to changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live
· Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues
· Document the SLA
· Participate in internal delivery forums
Behavioural Skills :
· Communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders
· Ability to work cohesively in a team environment
· High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive
· Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement
· Ability to take feedback and constructive criticism to drive improved delivery solutions
· Ability to problem-solve and execute solutions
An understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is preferred with respect to the following topics:
· Understanding of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.
· Understanding of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications
· Understanding of data science in the healthcare space
· Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)
· Understanding of fraud and operations environment
Additionally, the following technical skills are core to the role:
· Understanding of analytical and solution architecture on cloud.
· Business/process mapping
Qualifications :
Informatics or relevant degree, or similar (Honours degree preferred).
Experience in healthcare technology is preferred
Desired Skills:
- Understanding of CRS
- Business Analysis
- Analytics
- SLA
- GUI Prototypes
- Conducting PIR
- PRS
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
