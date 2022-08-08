API Developer (E-Commerce) (1002955) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 8, 2022

Parvana
Role:

  • Our client is looking for a Solutions Engineer to focus on their E-Commerce and Transaction switching solution.
  • The Solution Engineer will be responsible for project implementations based on solution design specification and in accordance with their blueprint, standards and procedures.
  • The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in system integration projects and e-commerce as well as a basic understanding of API’s and communication protocols.
  • He/she should be well versed in current and upcoming technologies and must have a go-getter attitude and be willing to learn at all times.
  • Must be able to effectively translate system requirements into technical requirements for the development team.
  • The Solutions Engineer will be required to action and resolve any ad hoc queries or tickets that might arise.

Responsibilities:

  • Contributing to solution design and scope of work documents.
  • Contributing to project FAT and UAT documentation based on solution design.
  • Contributing to use case diagrams and system integration diagrams (X-Mind and DFD).
  • Assisting the Business Analysts with design mockups based on client requirements and solution design.
  • Contributing to both internal and external training material.
  • Maintaining and updating status and comments of allocated projects on our project management software.
  • Compiling project completion documentation (DoD) and obtaining approval thereof.
  • Logging and updating of changes on ServiceDesk, including compilation and submission of OSI documentation.
  • Suggesting product improvements.
  • Configuration, testing and deployment of projects based on scope of work and in line with project plans.
  • Project UAT assistance to clients.
  • Handover of projects to the operational team and drafting of supporting documentation.
  • Attending Ad Hoc user requests including L1 and L2 support as escalated from the OPS team.
  • Rotational after-hours standby.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Information Technology.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years relevant experience.
  • Exposure / qualification in Solaris or Unix operating system.
  • Exposure / qualification with databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL).
  • Java or PL/SQL development experience is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • API Developer
  • E-Commerce
  • Integration

