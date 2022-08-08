Application Architect at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 8, 2022

Job Description

Primary responsibilities and specific duties will include the following:

Define the current application architecture and identify issues within it.

  • Recommend, develop, and maintain various Deeds Registration Application Architecture blueprints
  • Ensure application architecture is aligned with other architecture domain in support of the business strategy and Deeds Registration’s programme plan.
  • Provide guidance and recommendations to Architecture and Planning directorate on proposed improvement to existing application landscape.

Refine and/or redesign application architecture to be more cost effective, including the optimal selection of technologies, practices and
skills for application delivery

  • Recommend, develop and implement various activities related to the design, development and maintenance of the Architecture
  • Manage JAD sessions and interviews to define application architecture.
  • Identify and recommend appropriate technologies that offer best ROI in line with Deeds Registration’s EA, Business Functional and Nonfunctional.
  • Conducts meetings related to the designated project(s)/programmes to align the application architecture in line with the defined architecture roadmap.
  • Monitor industry and Communities of Practices to stay abreast with Architecture developments.

Ensure application design(s) meets the business service level agreements (SLA’S) or product acceptance criteria for availability and performance.

  • Liaise and build relationship with internal and external clients
  • Develop and define the high-level application architecture requirements to
    facilitate execution of the Deeds Registration strategy.
  • Co-ordinate and ensure harmonious working relationships among relevant
    application development stakeholders.
  • Setup and manage the development teams.

Document and improve architectural approaches, service design, and
development processes and approaches.

  • Develop and maintain technical documentation of existing and new applications.
  • Promote knowledge sharing of application landscape through trainings and workshop on applications to stakeholders and peers.
  • Ensure continuous improvement of application architecture development and management process.
  • Contribute to the improvement of application development and maintenance process.

Requirements:

Qualifications/Certification and Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science.
  • 5 years’ relevant experience working in IT environment.
  • Knowledge of TOGAF and GWEA Framework.
  • Progressive experience as a senior developer in large IT projects including support.
  • Prior project architect and/or team lead experience.
  • Database experience with Oracle, MS SQL Server.
  • Experience with full Oracle technology stack.
  • Development experience using CSS and XSLT.
  • Experience with SOAP/XML and REST APIs.
  • Experience with JavaScript

Desired Skills:

  • Application Architect
  • Javascript
  • TOGAF
  • Oracle
  • MS SQL Server
  • GWEA Framework

