Data Quality Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

This position aims to drive data quality to improve data maturity levels within the department to support reliable and effective decision-making within the department.
- Conduct an assessment of data quality maturity levels within the department against best practices
- Develop standards, guidelines, processes, and procedures for the quality of critical data elements within the department
- Develop and promote data quality awareness across the organisation
- Define data quality measurement and metrics for the critical data elements to support reliable decision making
- Define data quality thresholds to ensure the reliability of data
- Monitor, measure and report the data quality levels to create necessary awareness and understanding of the reliability of data
- Visualise the output for data quality and data profiling
- Enable the improvement of the data quality levels by means of guiding and training data stewards in all aspects of data quality (e.g. definition of data quality business rules, data quality service levels, profiling, analysis and assessment of data quality)
- Analyse, query and facilitate data remediation according to defined business rules and procedures
- Investigate and determine the root cause for data quality errors and make recommendations for long-term solutions
- Develop and execute Data Clean-up measures including remediation oversight of Data Quality issues
- Collaborate with Metadata Management in defining the Business Glossary and Data Dictionary
- Collaborate with Data Stewards in defining business rules and data validation rules
- Participate in the data classification activities as required by business
The following experience and skills are required for this role:
- 8 – 10 years of experience in the field of Data Quality Management
- Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill
Desired Skills:
- Data Quality Management
- Master Data Management
- Data modelling
- Quality Assurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree