Data Quality Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

This position aims to drive data quality to improve data maturity levels within the department to support reliable and effective decision-making within the department.

Conduct an assessment of data quality maturity levels within the department against best practices

Develop standards, guidelines, processes, and procedures for the quality of critical data elements within the department

Develop and promote data quality awareness across the organisation

Define data quality measurement and metrics for the critical data elements to support reliable decision making

Define data quality thresholds to ensure the reliability of data

Monitor, measure and report the data quality levels to create necessary awareness and understanding of the reliability of data

Visualise the output for data quality and data profiling

Enable the improvement of the data quality levels by means of guiding and training data stewards in all aspects of data quality (e.g. definition of data quality business rules, data quality service levels, profiling, analysis and assessment of data quality)

Analyse, query and facilitate data remediation according to defined business rules and procedures

Investigate and determine the root cause for data quality errors and make recommendations for long-term solutions

Develop and execute Data Clean-up measures including remediation oversight of Data Quality issues

Collaborate with Metadata Management in defining the Business Glossary and Data Dictionary

Collaborate with Data Stewards in defining business rules and data validation rules

Participate in the data classification activities as required by business

The following experience and skills are required for this role:

8 – 10 years of experience in the field of Data Quality Management

Financial Services Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill

Quality assurance knowledge and skill

Desired Skills:

Data Quality Management

Master Data Management

Data modelling

Quality Assurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position