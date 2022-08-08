Database Administrator

This role supports, maintains, and develops databases and their applications to support the systems, testing, QA and production environments. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts

Desired Skills:

ms sql database

ITIL

High Availability

Disaster Recovery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Insurer that provides affordable voluntary cover against special risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism to any individual, business, government or any corporate enity with assests within South Africa with a dual mandate being a legislative mandate that directs our day-to-day business operations, and a broader strategic mandate.

Learn more/Apply for this position