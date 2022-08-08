IT Technical Specialist (Network Security / Infrastructure) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Fortunately for all of us, our wonderful American client has chosen to base their entire Research and Development team in the Cape. They have made huge investments in their CT office and are here to stay and grow their team. If research and development, complex applications, pure development and learning new things interests you, then this is the right company for you. Based in the northern suburbs, this organisation is highly progressive offering generous flexi-time and other benefits.

Role Responsibilities:

Providing L2-L3 administration, troubleshooting and maintenance:

Firewalls, IDS/IPS, VPN, Security appliances & Cloud Security.



Routing, Switching and Wireless networking.



VMware vCenter and Hypervisors such as ESXi.



Server Hardware and components (e.g. storage controllers).



Storage Infrastructure (SAN and vSAN).



Linux / Windows Systems Administration.



Active Directory / Identity Management Administration.



Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud computing.



Network & Systems Monitoring (Zabbix, PRTG, vRealize).

Managing / maintaining security infrastructure and toolsets. i.e Firewalls, Networking equipment, Vulnerability Management systems, SIEM, etc.

Assisting with IT & Security related projects, rollouts and infrastructure maintenance including Backups, Business Continuity, and Disaster Recovery.

Maintaining / improving the security of IT systems through proactive monitoring and event management.

Analysing / triaging security events, alarms detected by the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system.

Responding to security incidents / threats logged on the service desk and remediate / mitigate where necessary.

Action requests relating to IT Network, Security & VMware Infrastructure logged on the service desk.

Assisting with other System Administration as needed.

Staying up to date with industry trends around cybersecurity and providing input to business with regards to improvements, innovations and best practice.

Assisting with the design, implementation and management of endpoint management and security solutions; i.e. Anti-malware, Antivirus systems, and Mobile Device Management (MDM).

Automation of repetitive tasks.

Conducting vulnerability assessments on perimeter and internal mission critical endpoints and providing remediation where necessary.

Performing penetration tests on public facing systems.

Managing security awareness campaigns within the organisation to maintain a healthy security posture.

Aligning organisational security roadmap with proven industry cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST.

Providing technical input into company IT security standards and best practices in alignment with industry recognized standards such as ISO27001 and SOC 2.

Developing / maintaining security safeguards around the organisation’s cloud footprint.

Driving the adoption and implementation of an effective data protection strategy which is aligned with industry standards, legal requirements and contractual obligations.

Acting as custodian for company policies relating to security and data privacy.

Occasionally assist the Engineering team with security related testing of software and provide input around system hardening.

Training and upskilling junior staff.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certifications in the following would be preferred:

Microsoft MCSE / Cisco CCNA / VMware



Linux / Azure / AWS / Google Cloud



EC Council CEH / Security + / CISSP

Technical Skills & Experience:

5 years’ experience within an Network & Security support environment working across network and server infrastructure both on premise and in the Cloud.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the following is required:

Network administration and networking support experience for firewalls, switches, Wireless, (Fortigate & Cisco) and VPN client connections.



Windows 2012 and newer Server Administration and Active Directory / DNS/DHCP administration.

Minimum of 3 years experience in the following is required:

Linux / Unix administration.



Backup and recovery.

Prior System Administrator experience.

Proven ability to administer, configure Virtual Machine (VMware ESXi) environments including resource optimisation and administration Security and Infrastructure).

Exposure to and experience doing support within a software development house.

Bash and Shell Scripting knowledge also a distinct advantage.

Display a strong sense of ownership and independent work ethic.

Process-oriented and structured.

Customer service orientated with a willingness to engage people and help.

Can-do attitude and aptitude for achieving personal growth and technical results.

Driving / Travel Requirements:

Must hold a current valid driver’s licence and passport.

Own transport for daily commute to the office.

Must be able to travel from time to time.

Working Structure:

Work from the office 2 – 3 days a week and work from home on the other days.

