Scrum Master – Gauteng

Calling all Scrum Masters with minimum 2 years experience in Scrum Master, SDLC, run daily, weekly and monthly Agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly and Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

Calling all Scrum Masters with minimum 2 years experience in Scrum Master, SDLC, run daily, weekly and monthly Agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly and Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Agile ceremonies

Agile processes

Sprint

Learn more/Apply for this position