Senior Project Manager

This is an opportunity to join a large, transformation programme – this is a big role with scope to learn and grow.
Our client is a leading South African brand; one you definitely want to boast on your CV.
- Manage and deliver key initiatives within the Transformation programme from analysis phase through to implementation and review phase (benefits realisation)
- Deliver the project from opportunity phase through to delivery of the business case within budgeted time and cost
- Develop and manage project work effort estimates, timelines, budget and business case aligned to broader VCT programme business case
- Manage resource planning and scheduling for the specific projects
- Report against the project’s critical path, deliverables and benefits in accordance with PMO requirements
- Drive integration across internal and external teams bringing together Business Champions, IT teams, Change Manager and vendors
- Actively manage project risks and issues through to resolution
- Present project status, issues, risks and decisions in Steering Committee meetings.
- Actively manage project quality and ensure that quality standards are met
- Understand and manage key stakeholders ‘expectations relative to project execution
Desired Skills:
- Management Projects
- Project Delivery
- Project Management
- Project Execution
- Detailed Project Planning
- Project plan
- Project resources
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree