Senior Project Manager

This is an opportunity to join a large, transformation programme – this is a big role with scope to learn and grow.

Our client is a leading South African brand; one you definitely want to boast on your CV.

Manage and deliver key initiatives within the Transformation programme from analysis phase through to implementation and review phase (benefits realisation)

Deliver the project from opportunity phase through to delivery of the business case within budgeted time and cost

Develop and manage project work effort estimates, timelines, budget and business case aligned to broader VCT programme business case

Manage resource planning and scheduling for the specific projects

Report against the project’s critical path, deliverables and benefits in accordance with PMO requirements

Drive integration across internal and external teams bringing together Business Champions, IT teams, Change Manager and vendors

Actively manage project risks and issues through to resolution

Present project status, issues, risks and decisions in Steering Committee meetings.

Actively manage project quality and ensure that quality standards are met

Understand and manage key stakeholders ‘expectations relative to project execution

Desired Skills:

Management Projects

Project Delivery

Project Management

Project Execution

Detailed Project Planning

Project plan

Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

