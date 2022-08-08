Senior Project Manager

Aug 8, 2022

This is an opportunity to join a large, transformation programme – this is a big role with scope to learn and grow.
Our client is a leading South African brand; one you definitely want to boast on your CV.

  • Manage and deliver key initiatives within the Transformation programme from analysis phase through to implementation and review phase (benefits realisation)
  • Deliver the project from opportunity phase through to delivery of the business case within budgeted time and cost
  • Develop and manage project work effort estimates, timelines, budget and business case aligned to broader VCT programme business case
  • Manage resource planning and scheduling for the specific projects
  • Report against the project’s critical path, deliverables and benefits in accordance with PMO requirements
  • Drive integration across internal and external teams bringing together Business Champions, IT teams, Change Manager and vendors
  • Actively manage project risks and issues through to resolution
  • Present project status, issues, risks and decisions in Steering Committee meetings.
  • Actively manage project quality and ensure that quality standards are met
  • Understand and manage key stakeholders ‘expectations relative to project execution

Desired Skills:

  • Management Projects
  • Project Delivery
  • Project Management
  • Project Execution
  • Detailed Project Planning
  • Project plan
  • Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position