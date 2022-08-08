SQL Database Administrator

Aug 8, 2022

Major , listed Retail Giant is seeking a SQL Database Administrator with at least 10 Years experience to join their large team.
Key Performance Areas
Database Administration

  • Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users

  • Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user

  • Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act

  • Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance

  • Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems

  • Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security

  • Control access permissions and privileges

  • Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

  • Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

  • Monitor database capaciy

  • Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth

  • Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems

  • Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments

  • Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls

Improve business efficiency

  • Develop and maintain best practices database documentation

  • Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations

Requirements Qualifications & Accreditations

  • A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma

  • Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • TSql
  • Database Administrator
  • SQL Database Administrator

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Provident Fund
  • Group Life etc

