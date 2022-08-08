SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Major , listed Retail Giant is seeking a SQL Database Administrator with at least 10 Years experience to join their large team.

Key Performance Areas

Database Administration

Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users

to provide fast query response to front-end users Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user

Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act

Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance

to improve performance Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems

Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security

Control access permissions and privileges

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures

Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

Monitor database capaciy

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems

Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments

environments Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls

Improve business efficiency

Develop and maintain best practices database documentation

Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations

Requirements Qualifications & Accreditations

A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma

Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role

Desired Skills:

SQL

TSql

Database Administrator

SQL Database Administrator

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Provident Fund

Group Life etc

