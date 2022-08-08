SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Major , listed Retail Giant is seeking a SQL Database Administrator with at least 10 Years experience to join their large team.
Key Performance Areas
Database Administration
- Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast query response to front-end users
- Continuously consider both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-user
- Maintain data standards, including adherence to the POPI Act
- Tuning T-SQL queries to improve performance
- Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, connectivity and security problems
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
- Control access permissions and privileges
- Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures
- Ensure that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly
- Monitor database capaciy
- Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth
- Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems
- Maintenance and monitoring of MSSQL, MySQL environments
- Monitor and complete all DBA related Service desk calls
Improve business efficiency
- Develop and maintain best practices database documentation
- Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations
Requirements Qualifications & Accreditations
- A relevant 3 year Information Technology Degree or Diploma
- Minimum of 10 years experience in a similar role
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- TSql
- Database Administrator
- SQL Database Administrator
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Provident Fund
- Group Life etc