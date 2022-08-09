Contract Ending : 31.12.2024
Program Planning & Ordering
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with the Design / Specification team to verify requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Provide input to User training (this is more on the Frontend side)
- Provide input to user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Design / Specification team sign off
- Previous ETL experience of 6years including Cloud Computing Platforms (preference AWS) and Informatica / Glue (Advantageous)
- BI experience as well as 1 – 2 years in a Cloud environment
- 6 years+ experience in Relational databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL preferable)
Desired Skills:
- software engineer
- AWS
- Relational Databases