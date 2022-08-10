PHP Developer

Job Description

The company is seeking a developer with experience in building scalable, high-quality and high-performance digital applications.

The developer will form part of a team of professionals and will be responsible for designing, building and maintaining internal and external facing digital applications and delivering software solutions and architecture that are fit for purpose and for future growth

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain PHP based Web Applications

Comply with best practice methods and ensure performance meets expected standards

Design and maintain SQL Server databases, tables and views to store and present company data

Test, Interrogate and continuously improve existing and new modules

Build APIs and services

Document applications and process flows

Develop and validate reports

Liaise with users to understand issues and required changes to existing modules

Work with team to design new modules to meet business needs

Establish and adhere to timelines agreed for set objectives

Assist business departments by debugging and fixing bugs on an ongoing basis

Develop and maintain in house Mobile Apps (Android and IOS)

Experience using GitHub, Bitbucket or equivalent for version control

Languages and Platforms

LAMP Stack ( Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP)

Android and IOS Mobile Application development platform

MS SSRS

JQuery

JSON

AJAX

Codeigniter

APIs

Web Interfaces

CSS

HTML

Requirements

Completed Bachelor’s degree or BTech in a computer science and programming language from a recognized Higher Education Institution

PHP experience

MySQL experience

Linux experience (bonus)

Broad knowledge of hardware, software and networking

Desired Skills:

PHP

CSS

LAMP

MOBILE APPLICATION

JSON

WEB INTERFACES

Sql Server

Linux

PHP Development

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

My client who specializes in the management of student accommodation, based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking to employ a Php Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position