Senior Work Study Officer (12 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Conduct analysis, desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work

Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions and posts.

Receive job description and analyse information

Develop new/ review existing job descriptions, send to user for

validation.

Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job description.

Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes

Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received

JOB REQUIREMENTS

NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management / Organisational Development / Work-study.

Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is also required.

At least 1 year experience in organisational development/

work-study.

Experience in job evaluation within the public services

Desired Skills:

Interviewing skills

Good communication skills

Computer Literacy

