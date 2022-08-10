Server Specialist

Aug 10, 2022

The Role: A position is available requiring a skilled and experienced server support [URL Removed] primary focus will be Microsoft and Linux related server environments.

Responsibilities:

  • Performance monitoring, reporting and tuning of server environment
  • Design, Installation and maintenance of servers and client environments according to best practice
  • Ensure systems are secure and perform all relevant patches, hotfixes and upgrades
  • Provision of support and assistance to server team in the design, development, testing, tuning and implementation client solutions
  • Implementing appropriate solutions in order to achieve 100% uptime
  • Providing fellow Microsoft Server and Linux administrators with technical support and guidance
  • Conduct regular internal/external and PCI audits of systems
  • Manage calls in terms of escalated call times Communicate internal and external call status
  • Conduct research on technology, new technology, optimisation and alternative technology
  • Continuous investigation into application of best practices and enhancements of the environments
  • Adhere to change management processes
  • Ensuring the adherence to processes and procedures
  • Escalation of any problems with data or delays in projects to relevant management where necessary
  • Responding to requests from the business for support
  • Assist the business in compiling proposals for new systems and services
  • Understanding the information needs, the business objectives and the market sectors that Emid operates in
  • Ensuring suitable communication/updates are being provided to internal and external clients on the status of ongoing project work
  • Creation and fulfilment of project task allocated

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • MCSE MCTIP: Enterprise administrator or B.Sc. in Computer Science.
  • Project management skills and the ability to work without micromanagement by superiors
  • Knowledge of SAM and VMware Vcenter 5.5/6.0/6.7.
  • An understanding of networking which includes LAN/WAN topology, DHCP and DNS

Preferred Qualification:

  • Security and access control on servers and VMware environment.
  • MS System support and Microsoft application administration.
  • HPE 3PAR storeserv administration and HP Storeonce. Other SAN storage advantageous
  • Solid understanding of TCP/IP

Experience Required:

  • 3-4 years’ experience
  • Experience in configuring Public cloud servers in Azure and AWS advantageous.
  • Minimum of six years of experience in Microsoft server products and applications, design, setup, configuration, administration and support.
  • Solid experience in planning and deploying MS Active directory with MS exchange and upgrading from previous versions as well as Office 365 mail configurations.
  • Solid experience implementing and troubleshooting Microsoft Windows technologies including Windows Server, IIS, Active Directory, Exchange, WSUS, DFS and WINS.
  • Solid experience on VMware platform installations, Vcenter configuration and maintenance.
  • High availability and DRS configurations ensuring a 24/7 availability environment
  • Experience on server hardware design, configuration and maintenance thereof required.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Ability to ??extract? requirements from a user
  • Ability to manage customer expectations
  • Teamwork ?? Readily shares knowledge and involves self in discussions and processes, contributing towards the teams objectives.
  • Displays a willingness to learn and adjust his/her views for the good of the team, together with the impact it has on the team??s performance and delivery, fulfils team responsibilities, demonstrates personal commitment to the team
  • Customer service ?? Walking in the customer??s shoes
  • Going the extra mile and meeting and managing expectations
  • Delivering results ?? Takes action that goes beyond job requirements in order to meet client expectations and achieve objectives.
  • Responds quickly, instils a sense of urgency and motivation to provide superior service and delivery in terms of responsiveness, efficiency and turn ?? around times
  • Problem solving ?? Solves problems within the context of their immediate environment focusing on the detail and recommending a context specific solution

Personality and Attributes:

  • Excellent communication, presentation, and relationship skills.
  • Self-starter with excellent organizational, administrative, and interpersonal skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
  • Emphasising the ability to articulate advanced technical topics and build consensus among business and technical constituents
  • Identifies issues problems and opportunities and is able to respond appropriately on the information available
  • Chooses appropriate action in defined circumstances.
  • Generates alternatives, thinks before acting and able to identify multiple options and ways of doing things.
  • Emotional intelligence ?? The ability to use your emotions to cause yourself to take positive action
  • Continue to persistently pursue goals even in the face of significant adversity or difficulty.
  • Structured approach to problem solving

