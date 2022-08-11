Cobol Developer at Reverside

Design, develop and oversee the deployment of new IT processes and any changes to the existing IT processes. Define and maintain the IT reference process framework and ensure it is leveraged across IT. Create and maintain a centralized repository of process and related artifacts (e.g., procedures ,templates, forms). Identify and implement initiatives to improve efficiency and effectiveness of IT Processes.

Background and experience

•4+ years Cobol development experience

•4+ years IMS specific experience

•Design, develop, and configure code for new programs

Must have

•Experience in analysis, design and coding

•Proven track record of supporting Test environments

Advantageous

•Banking sector experience preferred

•Understanding of Banking business models

Desired Skills:

Cobol

IMS

Cobol Developer

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

