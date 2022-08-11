Data Scientist – Gauteng Waterfall

Purpose

Wrangle data, analyse data, develop machine learning models and develop data driven solutions to key stakeholders of business areas. May lead small teams. Advanced competency level demonstrated.

Minimum requirements

Degree or relevant qualification with quantitative subjects.

Honours Degree in Data Science, AI or Computer Science, Econometrics or Engineering, Statistics, Actuarial Science or similar professional certification.

5 years’ experience in data science or analytics or academic or financial role.

Knowledge of banking and working domain specific knowledge (e.g. credit, collections or sales) for which problem is being solved.

Main duties

Stakeholder Engagement and Expectation Management.

Data wrangling and data preparation.

Analysis, reporting, data visualisation and communicating results.

Model monitoring and refinement.

Change management.

Data ethics, governance and privacy.

Mentoring and training.

Research.

Treating customers fairly and compliance.

Key competencies

Computer programming (and ability to learn relevant computer languages quickly).

Data visualisation skills.

Financial modelling skills.

Mathematical modelling.

MATLAB/Octave and/or Java and/or SAS and/or C and/or C++ and/or TensorFlow and/or AWS and/or NoSQL and/or Hadoop/Hive/Pig and/or Azure and/or Spark and/or Julia and/or Unix Shell or similar.

Python and/or R or similar.

Report writing skills.

SQL Skills.

