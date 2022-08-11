Senior Software Engineer (C#.Net Core) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding expertise & strong leadership as a Senior Software Engineer with proven C#, .Net Core & Angular is sought by a Service Provider in the Healthcare industry. Your role will be to design, develop and implement IT solutions including back-end services and database structures while leading a .Net Dev team. You will require a Degree/National Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science, have at least 7 years’ Development experience with C#.Net Core proficiency including Angular and MSSQL. Any NoSQL, Mobile Development & Web Services experience in addition will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Design and build modular and scalable solutions that are optimised for re-use.

Development of changes, fixes, integrations and new systems that will run efficiently and securely.

Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

Review and debug code.

Provide consulting services to the business, team members and project teams to ensure optimal solutions that comply with solution principles and standards.

Lead, guide and coach the Development team.

Ensure software is up to date with latest technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems/Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 7 years Development experience.

Proven C#.Net Core experience.

Proven Angular.

MSSQL.

Valid Code EB Driver’s License without endorsements is essential.

Advantageous –

‘NoSQL’ experience.

Mobile Development and Web Services.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-disciplined and self-motivated.

Ability to multitask and prioritise.

Must be able to work independently and perform under pressure.

Ability to learn new technologies and skills.

Excellent organisational skill.

Customer Service ethic and excellent communication skills.

