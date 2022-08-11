Solutions Architect AWS DevOps Java – Semi Remote – R900 PH plus at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An amazing opportunity for a Solutions Architect to join a multinational organization that produces luxury vehicles is available. You will be working with a team of IT innovators working on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry

In this role you will be required to design and build IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level.

They are a dynamic team, and you will have the opportunity to get involved in various aspects of their solution (back-end, front-end, DevOps tooling). To thrive in their team, you will be passionate about solving problems, and hack at something until you have conquered it.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

AWS

DevOps

Java, Python, and/or TypeScript

Document database, preferably MongoDB

Front end JS framework

Qualification you would need for this role?

4+ years solution architecture, including 2+ years AWS solution architecture

8+ years software engineering, including 2+ years in Java, TypeScript, or Python

Business analysis and engineering experience beneficial

Reference Number for this position is GZ55347 which is a long-term contract position offering between R840 and R950 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

