Test Analyst

Aug 11, 2022

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
  • ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Experience:

  • 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
  • 5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Experience in data validation.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.
  • Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of Cloud

Key deliverables:
Functional, Regression, Integration, End to End, and User Acceptance Testing:

  • Test Approach.
  • Test Plans.
  • Test Cases.
  • Test Execution Results.
  • Test progress Reports.
  • Defects Management Reports.
  • Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.
  • Test Closure Reports.
  • Knowledge Transfer Document per Project.

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • testing
  • test case
  • test plans
  • End to End Testing
  • Test Cases
  • Test Scripts
  • ISTQB Certified
  • test execution
  • Test Management
  • Test Execution

Learn more/Apply for this position