Test Analyst

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Experience:

7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Experience in data validation.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.

Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of Cloud

Key deliverables:

Functional, Regression, Integration, End to End, and User Acceptance Testing:

Test Approach.

Test Plans.

Test Cases.

Test Execution Results.

Test progress Reports.

Defects Management Reports.

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates.

Test Closure Reports.

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project.

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

testing

test case

test plans

End to End Testing

Test Cases

Test Scripts

ISTQB Certified

test execution

Test Management

Test Execution

Learn more/Apply for this position