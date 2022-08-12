Analyst Developer (C & C++) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (C & C++) to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

Analyze business requirements, design, develop, implement, monitor, support, troubleshoot and maintain a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the SDLC

Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit / load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles

Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop, and implement solutions

Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems

Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance

Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation

Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable

Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution

Resolve all issues / queries timeously

Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material

Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution

Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues

Client

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

People

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation

Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers

Take ownership for driving career development

Finance

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Qualifications and experience

Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, or related discipline

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Programming language – C – Compulsory

Relevant programming languages – C, C++, C#

Some background using IBM mainframe

Confident working in the environments we use, viz Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio

Must have strong understanding of architectural principles

Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language

Working knowledge of insurance products

Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis

Software testing and writing Test Cases

Interpersonal skills

Report writing skills

Problem-solving skills

Communication skills

Influencing skills

Analytical skills

Conceptual thinking skills

Mathematical skills

3-5 years’ development experience within a financial services environment

2-3 years’ experience analyzing and documenting business requirements

Competencies

Examining Information

Exploring Possibilities

Interpreting Data

Documenting Facts

Articulating Information

Providing Insights

Taking Action

Meeting Timelines

Pursuing Goals

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

