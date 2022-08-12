Analyst Developer (C & C++) – Western Cape Bellville

Aug 12, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (C & C++) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Responsibilities

  • Analyze business requirements, design, develop, implement, monitor, support, troubleshoot and maintain a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the SDLC
  • Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit / load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles
  • Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop, and implement solutions
  • Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance
  • Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution
  • Resolve all issues / queries timeously
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution
  • Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues
  • Client
  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
  • People
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers
  • Take ownership for driving career development
  • Finance
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Qualifications and experience

  • Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, or related discipline
  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Programming language – C – Compulsory
  • Relevant programming languages – C, C++, C#
  • Some background using IBM mainframe
  • Confident working in the environments we use, viz Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio
  • Must have strong understanding of architectural principles
  • Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language
  • Working knowledge of insurance products
  • Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
  • Software testing and writing Test Cases
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Communication skills
  • Influencing skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Conceptual thinking skills
  • Mathematical skills
  • 3-5 years’ development experience within a financial services environment
  • 2-3 years’ experience analyzing and documenting business requirements

Competencies

  • Examining Information
  • Exploring Possibilities
  • Interpreting Data
  • Documenting Facts
  • Articulating Information
  • Providing Insights
  • Taking Action
  • Meeting Timelines
  • Pursuing Goals

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • C++
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

