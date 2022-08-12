My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Information Seeking and Analysis
- Analyze and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the retail industry
- Requirement elicitation
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Assess risks, costs, and potential benefits of alternative business process designs
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
- Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
- Gaining knowledge within a specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business and IT
- Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Confidently engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives (related to best practice in the industry) that are presented
- Plan, arrange and control meetings, workshops, and relations with the user during the investigations, design and development of business processes and solutions
- Gain support from others and/or convince others to advance objectives of the organization
- Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Line
- To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support
- Foster a partnership between business stakeholders and the solution team
- Accurately communicating the business requirements to IT to ensure that business needs are effectively and efficiently addressed
- Keep Business User informed of any changes (also accommodate changes in requirements as they are progressively elaborated)
- Oversee solution assessment and validation
- Identify cultural, business and organizational constraints affecting options for change
- To train business users
- Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
- To continuously support the business environment
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, current trends, and developments in the technology field
- Theoretical knowledge and application
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organization (including feasibility and business benefits)
- Provide input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
- Apply appropriate techniques to elicit and analyze business problems and translate them into business requirements
- Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
- Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
- Produce specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools
- Understand, document and escalate project risks
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
- Time Management
- To delivery required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines
- Strong commitment to project objectives and delivering high quality work
- Take responsibility for the timelines within the project plan, of the business analysis effort related to a project
- Plan and organize own work and deliver on promises
- Focus personal efforts on achieving results aligned to organization objectives
Qualifications and experience
- Degree / Diploma in Information Systems, Technology, or Analysis essential
- Diploma in Business Analysis essential
- Business analysis experience within a business analysis role
- Retail / franchise industry experience
- SAP experience
Competencies
- Supporting and Co-operating
- Working with People
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Interacting and Presenting
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analyzing and Interpreting
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analyzing
- Creating and Conceptualizing
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Organizing and Executing
- Planning and Organizing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Adapting and Coping
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
