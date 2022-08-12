Data Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Acquiring data from various sources and combining & transforming data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards.

Assessing the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Extending the company’s data with third party sources of information when required.

Processing, cleansing and verifying the integrity of data used for analysis.

Performing data profiling of data contained in source systems.

Providing detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database.

Providing the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data item.

Ensuring that the business requirements and subsequent development activities are supported by accurate information.

Interpreting data, analysing results and providing analytical models, reports and/or dashboards.

Mining and analysing data to drive optimisation and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies.

Selecting features, building and optimising classifiers using machine learning techniques.

Using predictive modelling to increase and optimise customer experiences, generation & targeting and other business outcomes.

Identifying, analysing and interpreting trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Using data to answer key questions about the business.

Supporting and maintaining the project data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality.

Eliciting technical/system rules to assist Data Modellers to draw up detailed data models and technical mapping.

Working directly with management and other business users to gather requirements, provide status updates and build relationships.

Presenting information using data visualisation techniques.

Leading facilitation requirements gathering workshops with the business.

Leading collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes.

Systems process analysis, design and simulation.

Assisting in conducting mapping sessions with business units to facilitate process enhancement and change in terms of business strategies.

Assisting in facilitating quality improvement interventions.

Preferred Qualifications:

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems; Data or Computer Science or equivalent.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of experience performing data analysis with proven functional experience in analytics, data visualisation and/or reporting.

Experience working with Business Intelligence and reporting packages.

Experience working with data in various data sources and databases (MS SQL, DB2, Hive, Impala, Teradata, Netezza, File Sources, XML, JSON).

Experience translating business requirements into non-technical terms.

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques.

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques such as clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.

Business experience in financial services required.

Advantageous experience:

Querying databases and using statistical computer languages when managing data (R, Python, SQL, etc.).



Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets.



Experience in Agile development.



Business experience in Investments.

