Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Typical assignments will involve applying advanced analytical techniques to extract maximum
value out of data, constructing data driven strategies, providing insights and presentation of results with key
recommendations.
- Data processing, manipulation and validation
- Performance and exclusion analysis
- Action-effect analysis
- Feature engineering
- Predictive model development
- Optimisation modelling
- Model validation and testing
- Implementation and monitoring
- Investigative analytics
- Delivery of analytical solutions to our clients
- Provide day-to-day analytical assistance across multiple clients and projects
- Analyse reports and strategy results
- Compile professional consulting reports and presentations for delivery to clients
- Support new product innovation within the analytics team
Desired Skills:
- Strong analytical abilities
- Analytical software: good knowledge of SQL or other leading statistical software
- A very good working knowledge of new tools and techniques within predictive modelling space
- Ability to multi-task
- prioritise with a sense of urgency and work under pressure to tight deadlines
- Excellent customer service orientation
- Strong presentation skills
- Ability to work with foreign cultures
- Ability to improvise and adapt principles into alternative environments
- Proficient in Excel
- Word and PowerPoint
- Python experience will be an advantage
- At least 2 years in a analytics role
- Preferred minimum of BSc/BComm statistics
- operational research
- computer science
- engineering
- mathematics or related field
About The Employer:
A reputable organization specializing in the data analytics and software industry is seeking a exceptional candidate to join their team as a Data Analyst.