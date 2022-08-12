Mid-Level Business Analyst -2202_73

Aug 12, 2022

An International Mining Company has a vacancy for a Mid Level Business Analyst. The exact location of the position will be confirmed.

The Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements
PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY

  • Proven working experience in project management

  • 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions

  • BSc Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline.

  • Microsoft and Azure certifications

  • SQL Database experience

  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures

  • Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

  • Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

  • Stakeholder Mapping

  • Requirements Mapping

  • Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

  • Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

  • Drafting use case diagrams

  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

  • Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

  • Assist in business process design

  • Experience with Mining Systems

  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

  • 2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects

  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

  • Exposure to Agile software development

  • Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

  • Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs

  • A creative problem-solver and solution oriented

  • A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents

  • Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively

  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

  • Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner

  • Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

  • Strives to do things significantly better

Desired Skills:

  • Assist in business process design
  • Gathering data
  • Defining and analysing problem/opportunity

