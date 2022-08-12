MS Certified Security Engineers (Remote)

Aug 12, 2022

Our client is looking for a Microsoft certified Security Engineer for a remote position. The candidate is required to have either SC-200 Microsoft Security Operations Analyst Certification Security Operations Analyst Associate) or AZ-500 Microsoft Azure Security Technologies Certification (Azure Security Engineer Associate (certification must be valid, such as not expired)
Requirements:
Either SC-200 Microsoft Security Operations Analyst Certification Security Operations Analyst Associate) or AZ-500 Microsoft Azure Security Technologies Certification (Azure Security Engineer Associate (certification must be valid, such as not expired): 2 years’ experience in:

  • Implementing security controls and threat protection

  • Managing identity and access

  • Protecting data, applications, and in term networks in cloud and hybrid environments level

  • Maintaining enterprise security posture by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities by implementing threat protect ion and the MS security product suite, including, but not limited to, MS defender for endpoints.

  • MS defender for identity, MS defender for office 365, cloud app security.

  • Bitlocker, PKI. Intune and azure sentinel and a good understanding of networking.

  • Collaboration security

  • Endpoint security

  • Network security

  • Vulnerability management security

  • Security analytics

Desired Skills:

  • MS Azure
  • Cloud
  • Office 365
  • MS Security
  • Network security
  • Intune

