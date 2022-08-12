Process Applications Engineer – Minerals Processing – Gauteng

A well-established international engineering company needs the above to join their team based in Gauteng to manage, develop and contribute to the company’s continued growth in African regions.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Minimum HND Chemical Engineering or related is essential.

3 – 5 years’ relevant experience within the Minerals Processing Industry or related is essential.

Previous experience working in African countries is essential.

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentational skills are essential.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

The successful candidate must be willing to travel into Africa when required to do so.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Assisting with identifying areas of improvement and conduct test campaigns in order to optimise equipment efficiencies.

Providing technical assistance during commissioning, installation, maintenance and operation stages.

Implementing plans to increase competitive share in the market.

Maintaining good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.

Preparing and delivering technical presentations to existing and prospective customers.

Attending and participating at exhibitions and events.

Conducting market related research on new industries and products.

Establishing and maintaining relationships with customers and key stakeholders.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]d

Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.

