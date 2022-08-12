Process Applications Engineer – Mining

A large international engineering company needs the above to join their team in Gauteng.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Minimum HND Chemical Engineering or related is essential.

3 – 5 years’ relevant experience within the Minerals Processing Industry or related is essential.

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentational skills are essential.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Assisting with identifying areas of improvement and conduct test campaigns in order to optimise equipment efficiencies.

Providing technical assistance during commissioning, installation, maintenance and operation stages.

Implementing plans to increase competitive share in the market.

Maintaining good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.

Preparing and delivering technical presentations to existing and prospective customers.

Attending and participating at exhibitions and events.

Conducting market related research on new industries and products.

Establishing and maintaining relationships with customers and key stakeholders.

Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable based on level of experience.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Applications Engineer

Minerals Processing

Mining

Peocess Engineer

