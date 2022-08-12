Senior System Developer at RecruiTech

My client is a technology driven company empowering their clients through innovation. They have various offerings e.g. product-based software development, virtual reality, simulation science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence. They have mastered the application of analytics and technology to amplify enterprise performance.

My client teams up with companies looking to build innovative solutions and platforms, from chatbots, to blockchain investment platforms and lending solutions using alternative data, with the aim of solving real customer problems using technology.

The successful candidate will be provided with an environment that focuses on individual growth and development, access to new and different skills and the opportunity to do great things. The future of this business is very exciting and joining them will be a journey any ambitious developer should wish to take.

As a Software Engineer, you will take part in building cutting edge cloud platforms that range across industries, while being exposed to how to make these platforms a real market success.

You will work on and learn the following technologies:

Full Stack .Net

Angular

C#

SQL

Azure / AWS Cloud Development

API Infrastructure

Platform Architecture

You will have exposure to the following:

Leading technologies

Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle – from analysis through to automated deployments

A multitude of business domains

Development Languages:

Expert knowledge and experience with relevant technology stack – ASP.NET (C#), TypeScript (or JavaScript)

Knowledge and experience with a web component framework such as React, Angular, Vue or Web Components required

Working knowledge of the .NET Framework

Working knowledge of SQL Server and associated tooling

Good knowledge of modern web development techniques required

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

