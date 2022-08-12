Training Material Content Developer( Financial/Insurance) at IT Network – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Key purpose

The role requires the Instructional Designer to design and develop learning curriculums and associated learning material according to high quality standards. The learning content will be used to conduct training for all sales representatives.

Key outputs

All work must be done accurately, comprehensively and in-line with set quality standards.

Consult with stakeholders across business areas and gather information in relation to key needs and requirements.

Develop comprehensive curriculums to cater for the needs of specific areas.

Design and develop training material and assessments based on technical product information and specifications for in-person and virtual training workshops and induction programmes, in line with the curriculum to ensure that learning and business outcomes are matched.

Develop storyboards for digital training material, which could include online courses, videos, podcasts, infographics, and animations.

Manage and lead the junior Instructional Designer, which includes:

Delegate and manage tasks and projects to ensure that projects are delivered on time within planned deadlines and at the required standard.

Quality review work produced by the junior Instructional Designer to ensure that Instructional Design principles are followed, and quality standards are met.

Plan, manage and monitor the growth and development of the junior Instructional Designer.

Consult with stakeholders from regarding sales training needs for partner markets.

Create learning material and presentations required for partner markets.

Consult with business areas to agree on reasonable and achievable deadlines.

Maintain material and ensure best practice guidelines are followed across the areas.

Monitor effectiveness of training to ensure optimal learning and development.

Competencies

Creative and innovative

Very good command of the English language

Demonstrate strong instructional writing skills

Attention to detail

Good project management skills

Communicate effectively with diverse personalities

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Coping with pressure and setbacks

Adapting and responding to change

Relating and networking

Applying expertise and technology

Good report writing skills

Qualifications and Experience

Working experience of at least 2 years in a similar role is required.

At least two years Instructional Design experience (advanced level).

Education & training qualification (ETDP), specifically Design and Development.

Instructional design experience within the financial/insurance industry.

Desired Skills:

e-Learning

Training & Development

Learn more/Apply for this position