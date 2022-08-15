Business Intelligence Analyst at First National Bank

Vacancy Number IRC212892 Position Title Business Intelligence Analyst C Organization Name FNB Premium Cash Investments Development Role Purpose Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders. Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions. Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business. Responsibilities Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectivenessDrive business profitability in the context of cost management through Business Intelligence solutionsEnsure client retention and satisfaction by delivering a service that is consistent, seamless and error freeMeasuring customer satisfaction and adherence to Service Level Agreements between business and IT regarding IT service quality and performanceCultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members to ensure application of BI tools by facilitating sessions to collaborate with stakeholders about options for the solution. Provide high level input to vendor management and assists in resolving any disputesProactively deal with client queries within the agreed turn-around times to resolve Business Intelligence enquiriesMonitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions. Ensure compliance with audit requirementResponsible data governance by doing quality control and auditing of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of dataManage existing reports/dashboards through ongoing production of MIS outputs to ensure consistent information supply in the required format/frequency and by adding additional insight into information produced for clients to ensure a value-added service to any information request to enhance business efficienciesAnalyze derived information to create value added knowledge of the bank’s products, channels, service levels, trends, or customersTranslate Business Strategies into actionable goals and execute relevant BI projects / BI initiatives aligned to strategic objectives with specific performance measures and control systems to track progressInvolvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad-hoc requests for information from clients within the required timeframe and [URL Removed] data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisionsManage own development to increase own competencies Additional Requirements SAS,SQL, QLIKVIEW Experience, is highly advantageous In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check. Qualifications and Experience Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or Business Analysis DiplomaExperience – 3 to 4 Years related experience

